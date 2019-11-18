Markets

US-China trade optimism may boost JSE on Monday

The trade war continues to dominate market sentiment, with recent comments boosting hopes that a partial deal is close

18 November 2019 - 07:15 karl gernetzky
JSE. Picture: MICHAEL ETTERSHANK
JSE. Picture: MICHAEL ETTERSHANK

The JSE may take its lead from firmer Asian markets on Monday morning, with the US-China trade war yet again dominating the headlines.

After some concerning reports on Thursday suggesting the US and China were struggling to complete a first-phase deal to halt their trade war, early on Friday White House advisor Larry Kudlow said that the phase-one trade deal was “coming down to the short strokes”.

The “mood music is pretty good”, National Australia Bank analyst Rodrigo Catril said in a note.

The hot-and-cold messages from the trade tensions remains the dominant theme in markets, with underwhelming US data releases on Friday only playing a secondary role, Catril said.

On Monday morning Asian markets were firmly up, with the Hong Kong Hang Seng up 1.11%, while Japan’s Nikkei had added 0.7% and the Shanghai composite 0.58%.

Gold was down 0.12% to $1,466.10 an ounce while platinum was flat at $890 an ounce. Brent crude was 0.22% lower at $63.30 a barrel.

The rand was 0.15% firmer at R14.694 a dollar.

Tencent was up 2% in Hong Kong, boding well for Prosus and Naspers.

There are no scheduled economic releases for SA on Monday, with the focus instead on the ongoing strike at SAA that is threatening further economic damage.

The big event this week is the Reserve Bank’s final monetary policy decision of 2019, though the Bank is expected to keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.5% on Thursday.

Later on Monday private hospital operator Netcare is expected to report that headline earnings per share (heps) is likely to surge as much as 240% in its year to end-September, largely due to UK-related transactions as it classified operations as discontinued.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

‘Officious JSE’ killing off small caps, says Trematon CEO Arnold Shapiro

Shapiro says bourse not interested in small caps
Companies
5 hours ago

JSE kept subdued by gold’s slide

Global sentiment has been boosted by comments by US officials suggesting progress in US-China talks, but that is weighing on safe-haven assets
Markets
3 days ago

JSE may get boost on Friday by positive US-China trade talks

Sentiment regarding the trade conflict has seesawed over the past two weeks, but a US official said on Thursday a partial deal is close
Markets
3 days ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Related Articles

Record S&P 500 finish on Thursday push Asian markets up

Markets

Oil prices fall on rising supply but expected lower 2020 demand

Markets

Equity markets cling to trade deal hopes despite dark undertones

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.