JSE slips almost 1% as global trade turns risk-off

Protests in Hong Kong and disappointment regarding progress in the US-China trade war are weighing on global equities on Monday

11 November 2019 - 13:02 karl gernetzky
JSE. Picture: MICHAEL ETTERSHANK
Chaos in Hong Kong and disappointment regarding the US-China trade war weighed on the JSE on Monday, with local retailers faring worst.

The local bourse had slipped 1.5% on Friday, when US President Donald Trump disappointed the market by suggesting the US had not agreed to roll back tariffs on China.

Hopes that the world's two largest economies were closing in on a partial deal had lifted global equities last week.

At 12.23pm the JSE was down 0.99% to 56,057.7 points while the top 40 had fallen 1.05%. General retailers were down 1.83%, food and drug retailers 1.48% and the resources index 1.43%.

Gold was up 0.44% to $1,465.50/oz while platinum had fallen 0.42% to $886.16/oz. Brent crude was 1.5% lower at $61.70 a barrel.

Diversified miner Glencore fell 2.78% to R46.94 and BHP lost 1.89% to R321.37.

Shoprite was down 2.99% to R133.70.

Raubex was up 0.41% to R19.82, having said earlier that headline earnings per share (HEPS) for its six months to end-August rose 64.1% to 58.6c, with the company having received a boost from contract work for independent power producers (IPPs).

Vodacom fell 2.32% to R131.87, having said earlier that HEPS rose 18.9% to 460c and net profit 20.8% to R8.2bn in its six months to end-September. The company declared an interim dividend of 380c, down 3.8% from the year-earlier period, although it also declared a special dividend of 60c per share.

Aspen Pharmacare added 2.37% to R115.88. It said earlier it had agreed to sell its Japanese operations to Sandoz, a division of Novartis, for a total consideration of €400m (R6.58bn).

Hong Kong unrest buffets global markets

Escalating violence in the city has stoked demand for the safe-haven yen and gold
1 hour ago

Oil demand to peak by 2035, data in Saudi Aramco prospectus shows

As recently as February, Aramco CEO Amin Nasser dismissed concerns about the rise of alternatives to oil as ‘not based on logic and facts’
2 hours ago

Gold rises as traders fret about trade deal

Bullion buying by central banks, especially in China, is also boosting prices, analyst says
5 hours ago

