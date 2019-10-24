Market data — October 24 2019

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Financial giants call for changes in central counterparty clearing groups
Victor Seanie, who blew the whistle on R4.4bn Ayo loan, says panel chair was not neutral
The party’s constitution makes no mention of what to do when both the leader and federal chair are not in place
Welcomes the opportunities presented by competition and the tough economy
But compared to other parts of the world, it still underperforms in several areas, such as getting electricity, the World Bank's Doing Business study shows
The US vice-president backs Hong Kong protesters, takes aim at Nike and the NBA for backing down
Coach says Amakhosi have been benefiting from poor decisions by ‘contributors’
Three years after it left, the French brand returns to SA ready to fight for market share
