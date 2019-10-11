WATCH: Stock picks — US Corporate Bond ETF and RMI

Ian Cruickshanks from the SA Institute of Race Relations (IRR) chose the US Corporate Bond ETF as his stock pick of the day and Rowan Williams from Nitrogen Fund Managers chose Rand Merchant Investment Holdings (RMI).

Cruickshanks said: “I’m still bearish on the rand and SA economy so any protection for that I’d go to a dollar-priced ETF and would be happy to be there for a year or two on the S&P 500.”

Williams said: “I’m going for RMI and it’s kind of hedging your bets, it’s a holding company and it’s also moved to a wider discount.”