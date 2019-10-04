Markets

Stock Watch

WATCH: Stock picks — Remgro and Aspen

Waldo du Plessis from Nitrogen Fund Managers and Gerbrand Smit from N-e-F-G Fund Managers talk to Business Day TV

04 October 2019 - 11:17 Business Day TV
Picture: THINKSTOCK
Picture: THINKSTOCK

Waldo du Plessis from Nitrogen Fund Managers chose Remgro as his stock pick of the day and Gerbrand Smit from N-e-F-G Fund Managers chose Aspen Pharmacare.

Du Plessis said: “I’m going with Remgro, one that I have chosen recently. It is a typical old school holding company, they use capital and invest in other listed and private business that they hope to bring to market.”

Smith said: “I’m going with Aspen, we are all very worried about their debt problems etc. They certainly sold some of their businesses, still [CEO] Stephen Saad never sold one of his shares.”

Zeder cites tough trading conditions as earnings fall

The group says interim headline earnings per share to end-August will fall as much as 93.4%
Companies
1 day ago

Rupert’s new bind: why Remgro is under fire

Investor impatience with Remgro’s deep share discount could lead to profound changes at the Rupert family firm
Money & Investing
1 week ago

CHRIS GILMOUR: Market fails to find pots of gold below African Rainbow

The company's share price has long traded at a heavy discount to net asset value
Opinion
1 week ago

Aspen on the mend?

Aspen has done what it promised: slash debt and wring cash from its business. But the jury, for some, is still out
Money & Investing
2 weeks ago

Aspen mulls sales of more assets

Pharmaceutical company sees shares rally as it takes debt medicine
Business
2 weeks ago

WATCH: Aspen set to sign deal with Indian maker of API

Aspen's group CEO, Stephen Saad, speaks to Business Day TV about strategy to resuscitate growth
Companies
3 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.