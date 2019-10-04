WATCH: Stock picks — Remgro and Aspen

Waldo du Plessis from Nitrogen Fund Managers chose Remgro as his stock pick of the day and Gerbrand Smit from N-e-F-G Fund Managers chose Aspen Pharmacare.

Du Plessis said: “I’m going with Remgro, one that I have chosen recently. It is a typical old school holding company, they use capital and invest in other listed and private business that they hope to bring to market.”

Smith said: “I’m going with Aspen, we are all very worried about their debt problems etc. They certainly sold some of their businesses, still [CEO] Stephen Saad never sold one of his shares.”