Market data — October 3 2019

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
It can take several years to identify patterns, and a mixture of results can make the process tricky
Salary discrepancies at university alleged
It has often cited a lack of financial resources as a reason for nondelivery
Net1 delayed submitting its company filings after it was ordered it to pay back R317m to Sassa and wants to assess the full impact of the court ruling
SA has to work hard to counter notions that it is not committed to Africa
Exxaro Resources executive head of coal operations says producers committed to listen more to the government and to engage further
Joe Biden’s deputy campaign manager said Trump is ‘desperately clutching for conspiracy theories that have been debunked’
The Proteas are in deep trouble in the first Test with India firmly in control
Reading prison, a feted LGBT landmark in the UK, is up for sale, as the UK looks to turn state assets into money to bolster its budget
Africa Investor
Bonds
Cross Rates
Fairbairn
Fixed Deposits
Forward Rates
Fuel Price
Liberty
Metals
Preference Shares
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Selected Global Stocks
Trusts
Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.