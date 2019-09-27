Markets

WATCH: Stock pick — Mondi

Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

27 September 2019 - 10:39 Business Day TV
Mondi Kraft paper production. Picture: SUPPLIED
Mondi Kraft paper production. Picture: SUPPLIED

Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities chose Mondi as his stock pick of the day.

“I’m going to go with Mondi, it has had a really rough ride and it is hard to reconcile when the share price is trading below R300 but it is still a well-run business. Results were good the last time around so that’s my stock pick today.”

Or listen to the full audio:

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.