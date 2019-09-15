Market data — September 15 2019

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Iran is a little uncertain as to how to proceed, writes Bobby Ghosh, now that Bolton is gone but Trump can’t articulate what he really wants
At least 12 people, both foreign nationals and South Africans, have been killed in the surge of mob violence targeting foreign-owned businesses and homes
The president may not be under threat of being replaced, but the lack of support from his cabinet means he has to crack his whip
Revenues plunged across the developed world in the first half of 2019, weighed down by slowing economic growth and geopolitical tensions, mainly the US-China trade dispute
Analysts predict the Reserve Bank will err on the side of caution
US points finger squarely at Teheran, saying there is no evidence the attack was launched from Yemen
UK boxer was expected to cruise against his underdog challenger but was forced to battle through a bloody cut and a relentless opponent to maintain his unbeaten record
The new, modern dining destination opening at the heart of the tallest building in Africa
