Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — Bidcorp
Nick Kunze from Sanlam Private Wealth talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
05 September 2019 - 11:21
Nick Kunze from Sanlam Private Wealth chose Bidcorp as his stock pick of the day.
“We are looking at Bidcorp, they came out at the start of the week with a nice set of results. Emerging markets space wasn’t great but the developed markets increased by 20% and the stock is trading in the upper teens, so it’s not cheap but you’re paying for management and paying for quality.”