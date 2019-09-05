Markets

WATCH: Stock pick — Bidcorp

Nick Kunze from Sanlam Private Wealth talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

05 September 2019 - 11:21 Business Day TV
Bidcorp CEO Bernard Berson blows the traditional horn after his company listed on the JSE. Picture: RICHARD STREVER/ ZOOM PHOTOGRAPHY
Bidcorp CEO Bernard Berson blows the traditional horn after his company listed on the JSE. Picture: RICHARD STREVER/ ZOOM PHOTOGRAPHY

Nick Kunze from Sanlam Private Wealth chose Bidcorp as his stock pick of the day.

“We are looking at Bidcorp, they came out at the start of the week with a nice set of results. Emerging markets space wasn’t great but the developed markets increased by 20% and the stock is trading in the upper teens, so it’s not cheap but you’re paying for management and paying for quality.”

