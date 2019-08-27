Markets

Stock Watch

WATCH: Stock picks — Anglo American and Sasol

Joseph Busha from JM Busha Investments and Gerbrand Smit from NeFG Fund Management talk to Business Day TV

27 August 2019 - 10:00 Business Day TV
Picture: THINKSTOCK
Picture: THINKSTOCK

Joseph Busha from JM Busha Investments chose Anglo American as his stock pick of the day and Gerbrand Smit from NeFG Fund Management chose Sasol.

Busha said: “Anglo American has been hammered as resource stock and they certainly have their own issues, they had to settle their class lawsuit here in SA and Zambia has also issued one to say that they need to be able to pay. So from a momentum perspective, you might be able to get it back again, possibly in the short term.”

Smit said: “I’m going against the stream here, so it’s not for the widows and orphans at the moment, just if you do a matchbook calculation on what’s Sasol was worth (the old businesses) if chemical process do recover a little bit, we used to say that there is about R40 or R50 a share in it, at a 10 price-earnings ratio it should be R500 a share.”

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Pocket CastsPlayer.fm

Anglo American SA faces class-action lawsuit

The miner faces allegations by Zambians ill with lead poisoning at the old Kabwe mine, but Anglo denies responsibility
Companies
3 days ago

JSE firms a little as markets await clarity on US monetary policy

A speech later by US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell is being anxiously awaited, but risk assets have found some favour on Friday
Markets
4 days ago

WATCH: How Lake Charles has harmed Sasol

Sanlam Investment Management’s head of equities, Patrice Rassou, talks to Business Day TV about the Lake Charles saga
Companies
5 days ago

WATCH: Stock Picks — Estée Lauder and Sasol

David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments talk to Business Day TV
Markets
5 days ago

Sasol: investors dump portfolio stalwart

Sasol’s costly Lake Charles project has battered its shares to 10-year lows, but a rights offer is not on the cards – yet
Money & Investing
5 days ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.