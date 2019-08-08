Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock pick — stop loss on oil

Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore talks to Business Day TV about where investors should be putting their money

08 August 2019 - 11:41 Business Day TV
Gas flares at the Soroush oil fields behind an Iranian flag in the Persian Gulf, Iran. Picture: REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi
Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore is taking a stop loss on oil as his stock pick of the day.

“I’m cutting my bet on oil, I was betting on oil because of the protection on the downside and a huge long-term upside if something happens with the Middle East and Iran but I have seen some analysis this week that has scared me about the oil price.”

Or listen to the full audio:

