Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — stop loss on oil
Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore talks to Business Day TV about where investors should be putting their money
08 August 2019 - 11:41
Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore is taking a stop loss on oil as his stock pick of the day.
“I’m cutting my bet on oil, I was betting on oil because of the protection on the downside and a huge long-term upside if something happens with the Middle East and Iran but I have seen some analysis this week that has scared me about the oil price.”
Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore talks to Business Day TV about where investors should be putting their money
Or listen to the full audio: