Oil slips on US-China tensions and gloomy demand outlook

London — Oil prices slipped further on Wednesday, extending recent heavy losses as deepening China-US trade tensions weighed on the outlook for the global economy and energy demand.

Brent crude futures were down 11c, or nearly 2%, at 8.23am GMT to set a fresh seven-month low. Prices have lost more than 20% since hitting their 2019 peak in April. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were flat at $53.63.

Brent prices have plunged more than 9% over the past week after US President Donald Trump said he would impose a 10% tariff on a further $300bn in Chinese imports from September 1, sending global equity markets into a tailspin.

“The market continues to grow more uncertain about the demand outlook given the deterioration of trade talks between China and the US,” ING analysts said in a note.