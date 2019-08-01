Markets

Stock Watch

WATCH: Stock picks — Boeing and Airbus

Independent analyst Liston Meintjes and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities talk to Business Day TV

01 August 2019 - 12:36 Business Day TV
Picture: 123rf/

Independent analyst Liston Meintjes chose Boeing as his stock pick of the day and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities chose Airbus.

Meintjes said: “I think the story is very simple. I looked at Boeing when the first plane fell out the sky and it was at a price $100 higher than a year ago. I said surely this thing is going to fall and it went down $5 (by the way, it’s the largest stock in the Dow by a long way). And next thing another plane falls out the sky and it goes down another $5 so it’s still $90-$100 higher than it was a year ago before they had these problems.”

Shapiro said: “My stock is Airbus and I think they are benefiting and they’ve done incredibly well and just look at their order book. If you want to buy an A320 or any of those, you have to wait at least five years to get delivery.”

Or listen to the full audio:

Boeing posts biggest quarterly loss in a decade

Erosion of income stemming from the grounding of the 737 Max puts aircraft manufacturer into the red by $3bn
Companies
1 week ago

Boeing faces another $6.6bn in costs due to 737 Max disaster

Quarterly earnings have been hit by costs to compensate airlines for disruptions and plane delivery delays, as well as a lower production rate
Companies
1 week ago

Boeing pledges $100m for families of 737 MAX crash victims

The pledge, described as an ‘initial outreach’, comes after two crashes killed 346 people, which has led to at least 80 lawsuits
Companies
4 weeks ago

BAE Systems’ earnings jump after streamlining operations

Britain's biggest defence company says improvements in its maritime and combat vehicle operations help drive stronger first-half earnings
Companies
20 hours ago

Headwind from 737 Max drags down Boeing’s Q2 results

Largest aircraft manufacturer could record a $3bn loss after provisioning $5.6bn to compensate airlines for cancelled flights
Companies
1 week ago

Airbus to inspect A380 super-jumbos after cracks found

The cracks could reduce structural integrity, but repairs can be carried out during scheduled overhauls, according to the company
Companies
3 weeks ago

