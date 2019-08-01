WATCH: Stock picks — Boeing and Airbus

Independent analyst Liston Meintjes chose Boeing as his stock pick of the day and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities chose Airbus.

Meintjes said: “I think the story is very simple. I looked at Boeing when the first plane fell out the sky and it was at a price $100 higher than a year ago. I said surely this thing is going to fall and it went down $5 (by the way, it’s the largest stock in the Dow by a long way). And next thing another plane falls out the sky and it goes down another $5 so it’s still $90-$100 higher than it was a year ago before they had these problems.”

Shapiro said: “My stock is Airbus and I think they are benefiting and they’ve done incredibly well and just look at their order book. If you want to buy an A320 or any of those, you have to wait at least five years to get delivery.”