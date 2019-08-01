Dollar soars after Fed remarks, and investors sell off treasuries

London/Sydney — The dollar charged to its highest in more than two years on Thursday after the US Federal Reserve (Fed) spoilt hopes of a run of US interest-rate cuts.

A blizzard of global data and events was going on, but it was Fed chair Jerome Powell's remarks on Wednesday that set the markets running. Powell said the first US rate cut in over a decade was "not the beginning of a long series of rate cuts".

The dollar’s reaction said it all. The DXY index surged to its highest in more than two years, euro/dollar dropped below $1.11 for the first time since May 2017, and Brexit-hobbled sterling hit 30-month lows just above $1.21.

World stocks had recoiled overnight and emerging markets had their longest run of falls in almost a year.

"Markets interpreted the Fed’s communication as slightly hawkish and therefore further rate cuts in the immediate future were somewhat priced out," said David Milleker, senior economic adviser at Union Investment. "And the dollar strengthened. All in all, the Fed did not achieve what it presumably wanted."