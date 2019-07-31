WATCH: Stock picks — AB InBev and Moody’s

Markets

Ricus Reeders from PSG Wealth Sandton and Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management talk to Business Day TV

31 July 2019 - 12:00 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/DANIL PESHKOV

Ricus Reeders from PSG Wealth Sandton chose AB InBev as his stock pick of the day and Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management chose Moody’s.

Reeders said: “Anheuser-Busch InBev is a company that took on a lot of debt and as a result it didn’t actually work out for it that well and the prices dropped considerably. But with the last set of results that debt situation, which they are servicing and can service, might actually work in their favour.”

Verster said: “My pick is a US-listed company called Moody’s. A lot of people will have heard of Moody’s when they think about the credit rating of SA. Moody’s is one of the largest credit rating agencies in the world and they rate sovereigns (governments), and corporates (individual companies), and through these credit ratings that they issue they get quite strong revenue.”

