WATCH: Stock picks — Zambezi Plat and Reinet

Gerbrand Smit from NeFG Fund Management and Rowan Williams from Nitrogen Fund Managers talk to Business Day TV

26 July 2019 - 12:05 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/BACHO12345

Gerbrand Smit from NeFG Fund Management chose Zambezi Platinum as his stock pick of the day and Rowan Williams from Nitrogen Fund Managers chose Reinet.

Smit said: “I’m going to go with Zambezi Plat, if you want a bit of a more stable upside long-term wise or in the next five or six years, I think that structure is still structured for five or six years. You get prime plus 3.5% on a platter, you must just check your entry point, you can actually build it on a spreadsheet.”

Williams said: “We like Reinet right now, it just came out with an update in terms of the net asset value and what we are seeing is good growth in the secondary asset which is PensCorp a UK-based insurance business it’s starting to offset British American Tobacco in terms of the size in the portfolio we know British American Tobacco is cheap it is under some pressure but it looks like a good deal little close to 40% discount to net asset value.”

Or listen to the full audio:

