WATCH: Stock picks — AVI and Microsoft

Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities talk to Business Day TV

25 July 2019
Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments chose AVI as his stock pick of the day and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities chose Microsoft.

McCurrie said: “Earnings [at AVI] are down 2%-4%, which is nothing, and the biggest reason is the Green Cross shoes, the restructuring and the cost associated with that. Their snack business and the coffee creamer business actually did quite well.”

Shapiro said: “I am going with Microsoft, if you look at their results, cloud is growing and it keeps on growing, it’s a growing part of their business — as it is with other people who provide cloud services as well. Even Windows is coming back in a big way.”

