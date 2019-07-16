Markets

Rand finding resistance at R13.88/$ as market eyes US data

Focus on Tuesday is on US retail sales data amid market speculation about the scope and pace of US Federal Reserve interest rate cuts

16 July 2019 - 08:59 karl gernetzkyk
Picture: MICHAEL ETTERSHANK
Picture: MICHAEL ETTERSHANK

The rand was marginally firmer against major global currencies on Tuesday morning, finding resistance at R13.88/$, as markets waited for data that could give clues as to the US Federal Reserve’s future monetary policy.

The prospect of interest rate cuts in the US has bolstered the rand and other emerging-market currencies recently, with markets pricing in a 100% chance of a 25 basis point cut at the Fed’s meeting on July 31.

US retail sales for June, due at 2.30pm are being closely watched, as markets try to price the chance of a 50 basis point cut at the meeting.

At 8.30am the rand was 0.11% firmer at R13.8822/$, 0.15% stronger at R17.3729/£ and 0.1% up at R15.6285/£. The euro was flat at $1.1259.

The rand is struggling to gain momentum below the R13.88/$ mark, while moves to R14.05/$ can be expected, said Peregrine Treasury Solutions corporate treasury manager Bianca Botes.

“The intraday range remains tight at R13.88/$-R13.96/$, with most of the currency movement expected during the release of the US data,” Botes said.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

JSE set for mixed start on Tuesday as EOH gives update on probe

Technology company to provide feedback to the market on its large licensing contracts with the state
Markets
3 hours ago

Oil is hardly changed as output resumes in Gulf of Mexico

Production starts to come back on line after Gulf platforms were evacuated ahead of Hurricane Barry
Markets
4 hours ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Related Articles

Asian shares edge higher amid cautious trade

Markets

Gold holds steady as investor focus turns to US retail sales data

Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.