Markets

Rand pushes towards R13.90/$ after dovish Fed testimony

11 July 2019 - 09:45 karl gernetzky
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

The rand pushed to its best level against the dollar in three months on Thursday morning, eyeing R13.90/$, bolstered by the prospect of loose monetary policy from the world’s most influential central bank.

US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday reinforced the expectation of interest rate cuts at the Fed’s July meeting, boosting risk assets across the globe.

The market is now pricing in the chances of a 50-basis-point cut at 25%, said London Capital Group senior market analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya in a note. Before the speech, the odds had been 5%.

At 9.24am the rand was 0.295% firmer at R13.9435/$, 0.12% stronger at R17.4711/£ and 0.13% up at R15.7132/€. The euro had firmed 0.16% to $1.1269.

The rand is now eyeing R13.90/$, but it could face some resistance, said TreasuryOne senior currency dealer Andre Botha in a note.

“Sentiment has shifted to risk assets again in the short term, but with little in the way of emerging markets to back up the latest risk-on rally, momentum could be hard to maintain.”

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

WATCH: Stock pick — Sasol

Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities talk to Business Day TV
Markets
1 hour ago

Gold climbs to one-week peak on softer dollar

Prospect of a likely US rate cut adds support for the metal
Markets
1 hour ago

Looming storm in Gulf of Mexico helps oil reach six-week high

US producers have cut nearly a third of crude output ahead of expected hurricane
Markets
2 hours ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Related Articles

Gold climbs to one-week peak on softer dollar

Markets

Looming storm in Gulf of Mexico helps oil reach six-week high

Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.