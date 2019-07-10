Market data - July 10 2019

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Appointment of deputies Tshazibana and Rashad Cassim will go a long way to maintaining confidence
New public works & infrastructure minister rules out new furniture, saying members of the executive should lead by example
Lawyers to provide details of plans to take report on judicial review
Country’s largest steel maker says more than 2,000 workers could lose jobs as it battles to contain power, rail and port costs
Its 2019/2020 annual performance report cites weak economic growth, uncertainty in the revenue outlook and the poor financial position of SOEs
BDTV spoke to Gavin Rolston from Schroders about how low returns from traditional asset classes can be addressed by diversification into alternative investments
UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres warns that the jihadist insurgency is spreading beyond the region
Swiss tennis superstar becomes the first man to record a century of singles wins at any Grand Slam
Eatery offers fresh cocktails and a slice of African cuisine in between Sandton’s concrete, writes Sanet Oberholzer
