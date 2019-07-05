Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock Pick — The rand
05 July 2019 - 13:08
Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore chose to close the long on the rand as his stock option for this week
“We saw a huge amount of interest coming in from our clients and if so many of our clients think that R14 to the dollar is a good time to get the money out of the country, many other people will also feel the same. I'm not saying go short on, but I think it's a good thing to close the long on the rand at the moment.”
