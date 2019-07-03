Market data - July 3 2019

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
‘Good’ resource nationalism is simple, writes Stephen Meintjes, change the formula tax so that rich mines pay at a higher rate than poorer ones
Union expresses concern about the possible abuse of monies in the fund, which is administered by Alexander Forbes
EFF leader Julius Malema says his party will no longer co-operate with either the ANC or the DA in municipalities
With the funding burden removed, shareholders can now enjoy what should be a bumper trading period for Afrimat’s iron ore mining operations
The SA Chamber of Commerce and Industry has released the figure, but will release a full report explaining why business confidence has inched up on Friday
Emerging economies want greater representation at the helm of the International Monetary Fund, but another European MD looks likely
Lanky American’s bullet serve shoots him into the third round
Motor industry legend who brought Chrysler back from bankruptcy dies after a long and interesting career
