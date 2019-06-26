WATCH: Stock picks — ARM and Echo Polska Properties

Mark du Toit from Courtney Capital Private Wealth chose African Rainbow Minerals (ARM) as his stock pick of the day and Drikus Combrinck from Capicraft chose Echo Polska Properties.

Du Toit said: “I chose African Rainbow Minerals as the metal prices are running and there is not a lot of supply of new mines coming online and certainly the current company is going to throw off quite a lot of cash now.”

Combrinck said: “Echo Polska Properties is locally listed but it’s a Polish company. They’re sitting at about a 9%-10% yield in euro terms but essentially as a Polish company. Now our bond 10-year bond yields are sitting at 8% but our high-quality Reits [real estate investment trusts] are trading at about a 9%.”