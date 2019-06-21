Markets

WATCH: Stock pick — Sasol

Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

21 June 2019
Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities chose Sasol as his stock pick of the day.

“I’m going to go for Sasol, I think it’s going to be a challenging eight to 12 months and maybe with a bit of volatility, but I think long terms these are very good levels to enter Sasol with.”

Or listen to the full audio:

