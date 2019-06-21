Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — Sasol
Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
21 June 2019 - 09:50
Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities chose Sasol as his stock pick of the day.
“I’m going to go for Sasol, I think it’s going to be a challenging eight to 12 months and maybe with a bit of volatility, but I think long terms these are very good levels to enter Sasol with.”
Or listen to the full audio: