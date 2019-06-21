Markets

After a strong week, sterling falls on likely Boris Johnson win

Johnson will face Jeremy Hunt in the final round of the UK leadership contest, worrying investors about a no-deal Brexit

21 June 2019 - 18:24 Sujata Rao
Picture: PUBLIC DOMAIN IMAGE
Picture: PUBLIC DOMAIN IMAGE

London — On Friday, sterling slipped to a whisker off recent five-month lows against the euro after Brexiteer Boris Johnson moved closer to becoming British prime minister, worrying investors that his government would make a no-deal Brexit more likely.

It eased against the dollar as well but stayed on course for a weekly gain against the greenback after the Bank of England (BoE) stuck to its message that interest rates would need to rise, contrasting with the US Federal Reserve, which is now expected to cut rates from July.

After a busy week for monetary policy, sterling traders will turn their attention back to British politics and the Conservative Party leadership contest.

Johnson faces foreign minister Jeremy Hunt in a contest to succeed Theresa May as party leader and prime minister, with Johnson the odds-on favourite to secure a majority of votes from the Conservative Party. The new leader will be chosen by a ballot of party members, with the result due next month.

Whoever triumphs, the new prime minister will try to wring a tweaked Brexit withdrawal deal more palatable to British politicians from a sceptical Brussels that has said there will be no further negotiation over the agreement.

The current deal has been rejected three times by the British parliament, and if Johnson or Hunt cannot get it or another version passed, investors worry Britain will leave the EU on October 31 without transitional trading arrangements in place with its largest trading partner.

“Johnson is the firm favourite and based on our scenario analysis of a Johnson leadership, sterling could run into trouble this autumn,” ING analysts said in a note.

Sterling was trading flat by 4pm GMT at $1.2697. That still left the British currency up 0.7% this week, with most of the gains due to a sell-off in the dollar after the Fed opened the door to looser monetary policy. But the pound has not fared as well against the euro, and was down 0.3% at 89.18p. It traded at 89.74p on Tuesday, the highest since January.

Sterling has lost 4% against the euro since May 1, as investors price in a greater risk of a no-deal Brexit.

Some analysts reckon the currency will enjoy some support, given the BoE hasn’t yet made the dovish pivot seen in the US and eurozone. UBS analysts said, “We think that sterling weakness over the past few weeks has been overdone. We expect a rebound of sterling/dollar to $1.32, from $1.27 over three months.” 

Reuters

UK bourses dip as Boris Johnson success makes no-deal Brexit more likely

The FTSE 250 was down 0.4%, its worst day in more than a weekm with the FTSE 100 flat as  Brexiteer Johnson takes the lead in Tory race
Markets
1 week ago

Boris Johnson told to head to court over Brexit ‘lies’

A UK judge has said that the private summons over Johnson’s comments during the Brexit referendum constitute ‘a proper case’
World
3 weeks ago

Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt vie for British top job

The rise of Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson to pole position for leading the world's fifth-largest economy  is the grandest twist so far in Brexit ...
World
22 hours ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Related Articles

UK factory orders slide on Brexit uncertainty

World / Europe

BoE cuts growth forecast on global and no-deal Brexit tension

World / Europe

Bank of England official flags risk of capital flight from UK

World / Europe

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.