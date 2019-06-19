UK factory orders slide on Brexit uncertainty

London — British factory orders slid in June against a backdrop of Brexit uncertainty, and manufacturing output in the second quarter looks on course for its weakest performance in three years, the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) said on Wednesday.

The CBI’s monthly industrial orders index sank to -15 this month from -10 in May, its weakest since October 2016 and a steeper fall than a forecast of -12 in a Reuters poll.

The production index for the three months to June dropped to its lowest since the three months to April 2016, hit by sharp falls in car production this April. Many carmakers suspended production that month, expecting disruption around the March 29 date on which Britain had been due to leave the EU.

“Brexit uncertainty is holding back growth in key industries,” said Tom Crotty, group director of energy and chemicals group Ineos, who chairs a CBI manufacturers’ panel. “The first item in the new prime minister’s in-tray must be to quickly resolve the Brexit deadlock.”

Britain is now due to leave the EU on October 31, and former foreign secretary Boris Johnson, the leading contender to succeed Prime Minister Theresa May, says he is open to leaving without a deal if the EU will not renegotiate.