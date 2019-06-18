News Leader
WATCH: What emerging markets have to offer investors
Cannon Asset Managers CEO Adrian Saville talks to Business Day TV about the investment case for emerging markets
The past decade has demonstrated that emerging markets offer economic growth, while developed markets offer earnings growth, according to Cannon Asset Managers.
Cannon Asset Managers CEO Adrian Saville joined Business Day TV to discuss the investment case for emerging markets.
Or listen to the full audio: