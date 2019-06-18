Markets

WATCH: What emerging markets have to offer investors

Cannon Asset Managers CEO Adrian Saville talks to Business Day TV about the investment case for emerging markets

18 June 2019 - 08:17 Business Day TV
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

The past decade has demonstrated that emerging markets offer economic growth, while developed markets offer earnings growth, according to Cannon Asset Managers.

Cannon Asset Managers CEO Adrian Saville joined Business Day TV to discuss the investment case for emerging markets.

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe: iono.fm | SpotifyApple PodcastsPocket Casts | Player.fm 

