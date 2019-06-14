WATCH: Stock picks — Coronation, Lewis and Mondi

Gerbrand Smit from NeFG Fund Management chose Coronation as his stock pick of the day, Sekgabo Molelekoa from Umthombo Wealth chose Lewis and Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities chose Mondi.

Smit Said: “I’m going for Coronation Fund Managers, it’s something that no one else wants to own at the moment as the market has been struggling and the all share is the lowest it’s been in many years.”

Molelekoa said: “My stock pick would be Lewis, since the UFO acquisition the company has structurally changed and they are aiming to have less than 60% of their sales in credit, so they have moved up in the LSM chain.”

Nair said: “I’m going with Mondi, if you look at a chart of Mondi over the past two years it is sort of between the R290 and R400 per share level. The results normally don’t disappoint, they pay a special dividend from time to time, so you do get paid for holding the share.”