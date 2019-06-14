Markets

Stock Watch

WATCH: Stock picks — Coronation, Lewis and Mondi

Gerbrand Smit from NeFG Fund Management, Sekgabo Molelekoa from Umthombo Wealth and Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities talk to Business Day TV

14 June 2019 - 09:32 Business Day TV
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Gerbrand Smit from NeFG Fund Management chose Coronation as his stock pick of the day, Sekgabo Molelekoa from Umthombo Wealth chose Lewis and Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities chose Mondi.

Smit Said: “I’m going for Coronation Fund Managers, it’s something that no one else wants to own at the moment as the market has been struggling and the all share is the lowest it’s been in many years.”

Molelekoa said: “My stock pick would be Lewis, since the UFO acquisition the company has structurally changed and they are aiming to have less than 60% of their sales in credit, so they have moved up in the LSM chain.”

Nair said: “I’m going with Mondi, if you look at a chart of Mondi over the past two years it is sort of between the R290 and R400 per share level. The results normally don’t disappoint, they pay a special dividend from time to time, so you do get paid for holding the share.”

Gerbrand Smit from NeFG Fund Management, Sekgabo Molelekoa from Umthombo Wealth and Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities talk to Business Day TV

WATCH: Stock picks — Beyond Meat and Coronation

Bright Khumalo from Vestact and Chantal Marx from FNB Wealth & Investments talk to Business Day TV
Markets
1 week ago

JSE tracks weaker global markets, with Naspers down 2%

US markets closed weaker on Tuesday, snapping a six-day winning streak, weighing on Asian markets on Wednesday
Markets
1 day ago

Cash is king for Lewis as it repositions

Retailer's results show healthy move away from credit reliance
Business
2 weeks ago

Higher prices and capex boost packaging firm Mondi

The packaging and paper group keeps planned maintenance shut costs low in the first quarter
Companies
1 month ago

Mondi: Paper industry’s shining star

Mondi is a true leader in the packaging and paper industry, making more than 100 products that can be customised into more than 100,000 solutions
Companies
2 months ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.