Markets

JSE set for a soft start on Friday

Local bourse could open mixed ahead of public holiday on Monday

14 June 2019 - 07:24 Nick Hedley
Gas flares at the Soroush oil fields behind an Iranian flag in the Persian Gulf, Iran. Picture: REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi
Gas flares at the Soroush oil fields behind an Iranian flag in the Persian Gulf, Iran. Picture: REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi

SA’s main bourse could open mixed on Friday, taking its cue from Asian markets, after oil prices rallied in the wake of a suspected attack on two tanker ships near Iran.

Bouncing off a five-year low, Brent oil was at $61.65 a barrel on Friday morning after Thursday’s attack, which fuelled supply concerns. The higher oil price could boost Sasol on Friday.

Demand for gold, a safe-haven asset, also remained strong amid ongoing concerns about trade negotiations between the US and other major economies, most notably China. Brexit developments in the UK are also adding to risk.

Amid the raft of uncertainties, and domestic protests over a contentious extradition bill, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was 0.5% down on Friday. The Shanghai Composite and Korea’s Kospi were both 0.3% lower, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.4% and Australia’s main benchmark 0.2%.

Chinese internet and gaming giant Tencent was 0.7% lower in Hong Kong, implying a weak opening for major shareholder and Africa’s biggest public company, Naspers.

JSE-listed mining behemoth BHP Group, which has rallied since June 6, was 2% up in Australia.

No major company results or data releases are expected locally on Friday, while China is expected to publish industrial production and retail sales figures. SA markets will be closed on Monday for a public holiday.

The rand was flat on Friday morning at R14.86/$, R18.84/£, and R16.76/€.

hedleyn@businesslive.co.za

World markets fall after winning streak, not helped by Donald Trump

Trump alarmed currency markets by tweeting that the euro and other currencies are ‘devalued’ against the dollar, putting the US at a ‘big ...
Markets
1 day ago

Stronger opening for JSE as gold miners prosper

Most global markets were in the red on Thursday morning as Donald Trump's threat to impose tariffs hurt sentiment
Markets
22 hours ago

World bond rates and most currencies drop on oil tanker attacks

European shares claw higher after early wobble and bond yields plunge, with Japan’s at a three-year low
Markets
21 hours ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Related Articles

JSE faces another cautious day of trading

Markets

JSE lifts marginally as US-Mexico deal bolsters sentiment

Markets

Who is Naspers’s first foreign CEO?

Features / Cover Story

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.