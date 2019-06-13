Stronger opening for JSE as gold miners prosper

The JSE was firmer on Thursday morning with gold miners leading gains, recovering after dropping almost 3.8% earlier this week.

US President Donald Trump's threat to impose tariffs on $300bn worth of Chinese goods continues to hurt sentiment in global markets. Trump said on Wednesday that he was still considering imposing sanctions on Germany to block Norde Stream 2, a natural gas pipeline project from Russia to Germany.

In Europe, the FTSE 100 was earlier up 0.17% and Germany's DAX 30 0.39%, while France's CAC 40 was little changed. In Asia, the Shanghai Composite and the Hong Kong Hang Seng were flat as Hong Kong has been affected by huge protests this week over plans to allow extradition to mainland China. Japan's Nikkei 225 had fallen 0.35%.



