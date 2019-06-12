WATCH: Stock picks — Alimentation Couche-Tard and Alibaba

Jean Pierre Verster from Fairtree Capital chose Alimentation Couche-Tard as his stock pick of the day and Deryck Janse van Rensburg from Anchor Securities chose Alibaba.

Verster said: “My stock pick is based in Canada, Quebec, and the company is called Alimentation Couche-Tard. A couche-tard is, apparently, a night owl. Now this company owns many 24/7 convenient stores in Canada and is also integrating US-based stores at the fuelling stations across the US, as well as Scandinavia and the Baltic countries.”

Janse van Rensburg said: “I’m going with Alibaba, they recently released fourth-quarter numbers as they have a March year-end. Doing a deep dive analysis into those numbers, they delivered organic growth of around 39%. A lot of that was contributable to the cloud services component of the business. Their share price has been flung around with external factors like trade wars and tweets from [US President Donald] Trump, but that in its own setting often gives long-term buying opportunities.”