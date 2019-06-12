Stock Watch
WATCH: Stock picks — Alimentation Couche-Tard and Alibaba
Jean Pierre Verster from Fairtree Capital and Deryck Janse van Rensburg from Anchor Securities talk to Business Day TV
Jean Pierre Verster from Fairtree Capital chose Alimentation Couche-Tard as his stock pick of the day and Deryck Janse van Rensburg from Anchor Securities chose Alibaba.
Verster said: “My stock pick is based in Canada, Quebec, and the company is called Alimentation Couche-Tard. A couche-tard is, apparently, a night owl. Now this company owns many 24/7 convenient stores in Canada and is also integrating US-based stores at the fuelling stations across the US, as well as Scandinavia and the Baltic countries.”
Janse van Rensburg said: “I’m going with Alibaba, they recently released fourth-quarter numbers as they have a March year-end. Doing a deep dive analysis into those numbers, they delivered organic growth of around 39%. A lot of that was contributable to the cloud services component of the business. Their share price has been flung around with external factors like trade wars and tweets from [US President Donald] Trump, but that in its own setting often gives long-term buying opportunities.”
