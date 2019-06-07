Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock pick — BAT

Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

07 June 2019 - 09:28 Business Day TV
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities chose British American Tobacco (BAT) as his stock pick of the day.

“I’m going with British American Tobacco, it has been sold down heavily. I think the rand weakness filtered into the positive movement in the share price today and yesterday, but all the rand hedges across the board, I think, are still reasonable bets in the current environment.”

Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

WATCH: Stock picks — Shoprite and Reinet

Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments and Rowan Williams from Nitrogen Fund Managers talk to Business Day TV
Markets
1 day ago

JSE a little firmer led by miners, as rand heads towards R15/$

Global markets are mixed, with European stocks higher ahead of an ECB policy announcement, but pressure on the rand is continuing
Markets
1 day ago

MARKET WRAP: Rand hits R15/$ for the first time in eight months

The local bourse ended a tumultuous day little changed, with miners and rand hedges faring well, while retailers and banks felt the pinch
Markets
17 hours ago

MARKET WRAP: Rand hedges support JSE after shock GDP report

The rand slipped as much as 2% after SA’s first-quarter GDP numbers came in much worse than expected, with rand hedges and miners faring well
Markets
2 days ago

SA CEOs: paid for perfection but delivering mediocrity

It seems our top executives all too often are being paid for perfection while delivering mediocrity at best
Features
1 day ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.