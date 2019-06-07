Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — BAT
Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
07 June 2019 - 09:28
Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities chose British American Tobacco (BAT) as his stock pick of the day.
“I’m going with British American Tobacco, it has been sold down heavily. I think the rand weakness filtered into the positive movement in the share price today and yesterday, but all the rand hedges across the board, I think, are still reasonable bets in the current environment.”
