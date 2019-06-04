Gold hits highest in over three months on expectation Fed will cut interest rate
Bengaluru — Gold hit a more than three-month high on Tuesday as expectations rose that the US Federal Reserve would cut interest rates to offset the effect on growth of the US-China trade war, fuelling demand.
Lower interest rates cut the opportunity cost of holding nonyielding commodities, while gold also tends to benefit from growth concerns as an alternative to cyclical assets like stocks.
Spot gold was 0.1% higher at $1,325.72 per ounce as of 10.18am GMT, after touching its highest since February 27 at $1,328.98 in the previous session.
US gold futures were up 0.2% at $1,330.50 an ounce.
“A surge in safe-haven demand has been observed over the past few days because no-one expected the US to open a new trade war front with Mexico after China,” said Jigar Trivedi, a commodities analyst at Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers.
“Safe-haven buying was also seen because manufacturing data from China and the eurozone were seen as a cause of concern.”
On Monday, Washington accused China of pursuing a "blame game" in recent public statements and a weekend white paper that it said misrepresented the trade negotiations between the two economies.
The prolonged trade war between the two countries has roiled financial markets, denting risk sentiment among investors.
Elsewhere, data showed US manufacturing growth slowed in May to its weakest pace in more than two-and-a-half years, fuelling bets that the Fed may cut rates by the end of 2019.
On Monday, St Louis Fed president James Bullard conceded that risks to economic growth posed by trade tension may warrant a rate cut soon.
The news prompted US treasury yields to slip to their lowest since September 2017.
“The correction of the greenback has given a lift to bullion while the decline of US yields is another favourable element for the precious metal,” said ActivTrades analyst Carlo Alberto de Casa in a note.
Holdings of the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust, rose 2.2% on Monday, their biggest one-day percentage gain since July 2016.
At these high price levels, “there will be some profit-booking, but the tone [for gold] is positive until $1,300 on the downside is breached”, Trivedi said.
Silver was down 0.3% at $14.73 per ounce, having touched a more than two-week high of $14.83 on Monday.
Platinum edged 0.1% lower to $820.13 per ounce after hitting a two-week high of $825.78, while palladium was nearly steady at $1,324.76 per ounce.
Reuters