Gold hits highest in over three months on expectation Fed will cut interest rate

Bengaluru — Gold hit a more than three-month high on Tuesday as expectations rose that the US Federal Reserve would cut interest rates to offset the effect on growth of the US-China trade war, fuelling demand.

Lower interest rates cut the opportunity cost of holding nonyielding commodities, while gold also tends to benefit from growth concerns as an alternative to cyclical assets like stocks.

Spot gold was 0.1% higher at $1,325.72 per ounce as of 10.18am GMT, after touching its highest since February 27 at $1,328.98 in the previous session.

US gold futures were up 0.2% at $1,330.50 an ounce.

“A surge in safe-haven demand has been observed over the past few days because no-one expected the US to open a new trade war front with Mexico after China,” said Jigar Trivedi, a commodities analyst at Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers.

“Safe-haven buying was also seen because manufacturing data from China and the eurozone were seen as a cause of concern.”

On Monday, Washington accused China of pursuing a "blame game" in recent public statements and a weekend white paper that it said misrepresented the trade negotiations between the two economies.