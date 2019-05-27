Market data - May 26 2019

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Modi’s decisiveness may have won over India's voters, but he does not have a track record of boosting confidence among Indian companies
Angola offers the right type of environment with mature fields and the political leadership needed for successful ventures, fund's CEO believes
Former president says there is a crusade to show him as a terrible man and he continues to question whether state capture actually exists
United Arab Emirates company raised $400m in an initial public offering on the London Stock Exchange earlier in May
The week ahead will see the release of producer inflation, private sector credit extension and trade balance data, writes Sunita Menon
Berlin’s special representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan says the chance for a process towards a more peaceful Afghanistan should not be missed
Richard Carapaz, the overall leader, finished 11 sec behind
Set in a nightclub and including 13 minutes of sex in a toilet, Mektoub, My Love: Intermezzo, makes the audience the butt of the joke, says one critic
Africa Investor
Bonds
Cross Rates
Fairbairn
Fixed Deposits
Forward Rates
Fuel Price
Liberty
Metals
Preference Shares
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Selected Global Stocks
Trusts
Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.