Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock pick — BHP

24 May 2019 - 09:52 Business Day TV
BHP Billiton CEO Andrew Mackenzie. Picture: REUTERS
BHP Billiton CEO Andrew Mackenzie. Picture: REUTERS

Graeme Franck from PSG Wealth Sandton chose the BHP as his stock pick of the day.

“I’m going to go for BHP Billiton, I know all the miners and commodity prices have come under pressure on the back of China-US trade war. I think BHP, in particular, has massively improved their balance sheet over the past couple of years, the dividend yield is about 6% at the moment, so it is perhaps a little bit boring in the mining space but at the moment boring is good, especially from a diversified mining perspective.”

Graeme Franck from PSG Wealth Sandton talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

RON DERBY: Like SA, Anglo American has a lot of living to do

Anglo has always been a company whose rivals have been on the lookout for a potential play
Opinion
2 weeks ago

BHP buys stake in firm that sucks carbon dioxide from the air

Canada's Carbon Engineering has been removing emissions from the atmosphere since 2015 at a pilot plant and converting it into fuel since 2017
Companies
2 months ago

BHP plans to expand nickel output amid battery boom

Global miner rules out producing main battery ingredient lithium as it sees such output having slimmer profit
Companies
1 day ago

JSE set for slow start on Wednesday as Tiger and Lewis report

News of a temporary US reprieve for Huawei nudges Asian stocks higher
Markets
2 days ago

Trade tensions likely to weigh on the JSE again on Tuesday

Markets suffer after US blacklists Huawei
Markets
3 days ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.