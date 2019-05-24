WATCH: Stock pick — BHP

Graeme Franck from PSG Wealth Sandton chose the BHP as his stock pick of the day.

“I’m going to go for BHP Billiton, I know all the miners and commodity prices have come under pressure on the back of China-US trade war. I think BHP, in particular, has massively improved their balance sheet over the past couple of years, the dividend yield is about 6% at the moment, so it is perhaps a little bit boring in the mining space but at the moment boring is good, especially from a diversified mining perspective.”