Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — Anglo American
20 May 2019 - 08:43
Martin Smith from Anchor Securities chose Anglo American as his stock pick of the day.
“At the moment I choose Anglo American, I like them at this level. It’s looking on a spot price-earnings level, it’s very cheap. They have de-geared their balance sheet quite substantially and if we have a positive resolution with the US-China trade negotiations, I think the share can rally quite nicely.”
Martin Smith from Anchor Securities talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day