Market data - May 20 2019

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Taxpayers and citizens are guaranteed better services, and a reduction in the cost of these services is perhaps possible at last
Finance minister says before its financial issues can be fully resolved, the power company needs to make operational changes
For the first time in SA's history, the swearing in of the president will be held at Loftus Versfeld Stadium instead of the Union Buildings in Tshwane, Luyolo Mkentane
Company is in talks to buy American-owned Wagner Asia Group which operates in the vast mineral-rich country
Ambassador to SA Lin Songtian says only the US can end the trade war as China needs the US market to grow its economy
The loan is said to be a platinum-backed four-year facility obtained from the African Export-Import Bank
Firms find the investment pays off
FT reporter Gavin Jackson undertook an experiment with his girlfriend to see how equal their relationship really is
Africa Investor
Bonds
Cross Rates
Fairbairn
Fixed Deposits
Forward Rates
Fuel Price
Liberty
Metals
Preference Shares
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Selected Global Stocks
Trusts
Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.