Market data - May 3 2019

Taxation of big tech is a headache worldwide, but emphasising targeted advertising may be the way to go, writes Leonid Bershidsky
Media freedom in SA is regarded as guaranteed but fragile and the country's position in an international ranking has slipped
They thought we are a Mickey Mouse organisation, now they realise we are a force to be reckoned with, he tells supporters
Analyst approve of electric-car maker raising $750m selling common stock and $1.6bn from convertible bonds
SA’s exports of vehicles and components to 155 countries and territories worldwide set new records in 2018, with Germany remaining the biggest trading partner
SA has to address and overcome a number of challenges in order to boost the tourism market, president says
The largest banks in the country are foreign-owned and have often faced criticism for their distributions flowing abroad
Maximum Security becomes the first horse in the history of the race to be disqualified after crossing the line first
Mistrust of big pharma, and misinformation from Joseph Mercola and right-wing groups, has seen the effective HPV vaccine avoided, writes Faye Flam
Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.