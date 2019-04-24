WATCH: Stock pick — cash

Caroline Cremen from Adviceworx chose cash as her stock pick of the day.

“I do personally think and hope that we will get a bit of a rand breather after the election, beyond that I am unconvinced. So, what I would suggest to people is that right at this point up to the election they sit in cash they take advantage of that rand breather, if it occurs after the election, and increase their exposure offshore. The great way to do that locally is through the local exchange-traded funds; my favourite one, Coreshares, is global dividend achiever and you cannot do better than that,”