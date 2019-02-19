Markets

Market data - February 19 2019

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices

19 February 2019 - 20:58
Picture: THINKSTOCK
Picture: THINKSTOCK

Africa Investor

Bonds

Cross Rates

Fairbairn

Forward Rates 

Fixed Deposits

Fuel Prices

Liberty

Metals

Preference Shares

Sanlam Stratus Funds

Selected Global Stocks ​

Trusts 

Most read

1.
Busy Tuesday for JSE watchers
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE closes above 55,000 points for ...
Markets
3.
JSE weakens as market warily prepares for budget ...
Markets
4.
Rand a touch softer in subdued trade
Markets
5.
Bonds steady as market eyes size of Eskom bailout
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.