Market data - February 19 2019

Analysts says risks to the fiscus posed by Eskom have now seemingly been priced in by the market
We can learn from the green new deal proposals in the US, and initiatives calling for a just transition and one-million climate jobs in SA
Secondary strike at some of SA's major miners will be in solidarity with workers at Sibanye-Stillwater who have been on strike for four months
The Anti Poverty Forum claims that Eskom was forced to buy power from independent power producers illegally and under political pressure
TechCentral reports that Microsoft’s decision is related to an anonymous complaint to the US SEC about a R120m software deal between EOH and SA’s department of defence
The total South African new-vehicle market has shrunk 15% since 2014 but sales have gone through the roof in those two categories
Estimates are that close to 50% of the tobacco market in the country is controlled by illicit players
Michael Calvey, US founder of Russia-based Baring Vostok, and several employees were arrested on suspicion of fraud
Drubbing by SuperSport United two seasons ago still a painful memory for Bucs
Announcement came just a month after dominant industry figure did not appear at his Paris haute couture week show for Chanel
