Market data - February 8 2019

The metal holds firm, supported by worries over a slowdown in global economic growth, but a strong dollar takes the shine of its appeal
Brussels won't back down on the backstop to ensure there's no physical border in Ireland, and May can't offer an alternative
Herman Mashaba approached the court over comments Parks Tau made alleging the current mayor was sexist and anti-black
The opposition leader says internal polling shows that the party will garner more votes in the May election as it eyes control of three provinces
Well-known SA-born Australian banker Gail Kelly and Australian retailer Patrick Allaway have left the retailer’s board
If done well, the unbundling should help the biggest stakeholder in the game, which is the consumer
Business Unity SA thinks the president’s speech sets SA on the right course, but some — including Cosatu — disagree
The precious metal dug up by artisan miners is helping to keep Nicolas Maduro’s government afloat
Bargain-priced tickets brought full house that created the atmosphere needed for compelling viewing
From Brexit to Donald Trump to millennials – Rob Rose explains how all bets are off … the wall
