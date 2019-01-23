Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock pick — Amplats

23 January 2019 - 12:04 Business Day TV
Anglo American's corporate offices in Johannesburg. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Anglo American's corporate offices in Johannesburg. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

Imtiaz Suliman from Sentio Capital chose Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) as his stock pick of the day.

“The diversified commodity companies are on this drive to focus on shareholder returns, and in Anglo American’s case specifically, they are trading on a free cash flow yield of 11% and they have a few growth projects in the pipeline like copper which is in a growing market and still benefiting from the consumption-driven economy in China, which will give them good growth going forward.’

Imtiaz Suliman from Sentio Capital talks to Business Day TV about Anglo American Platinum

OR LISTEN TO THE FULL SHOW:

Why AngloGold may have to leave home to keep up

Newmont Mining and Barrick Gold have forged megadeals that will extend their lead over AngloGold
Companies
2 days ago

Stronger dollar and trade worries dent JSE

Reports the US will push to extradite the Huawei CEO has weighed on sentiment, with local miners and Naspers under the most pressure
Markets
1 day ago

Putin pivots to Zimbabwe and SA as a new power-broker without the colonial baggage

The Kremlin is arranging its first Russia-Africa summit this year — to the alarm of the US, but then Africa and Russia go way back...
World
21 hours ago

MARKET WRAP: JSE weakens as general retailer index slumps

The index had its worst day in more than three years after disappointing updates from Woolworths and Mr Price
Markets
5 days ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: Retailer woes weigh on JSE
Markets
2.
Rand weaker in risk-off trade
Markets
3.
Asian shares hardly changed as growth worries ...
Markets
4.
Gold bounces back as global growth worries weigh ...
Markets
5.
Market data - January 22 2019
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.