WATCH: Stock pick — Amplats

Imtiaz Suliman from Sentio Capital chose Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) as his stock pick of the day.

“The diversified commodity companies are on this drive to focus on shareholder returns, and in Anglo American’s case specifically, they are trading on a free cash flow yield of 11% and they have a few growth projects in the pipeline like copper which is in a growing market and still benefiting from the consumption-driven economy in China, which will give them good growth going forward.’