Markets

US Federal may put interest rates on hold for first quarter

The Fed’s latest minutes show many think the central bank can ‘afford to be patient about further policy-firming’

10 January 2019 - 11:29 Craig Torres
US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell. Picture: REUTERS/CARLOS BARRIA
US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell. Picture: REUTERS/CARLOS BARRIA

Washington — US central bankers could place interest rates on hold until end-March or longer as they wait for clarity on risks to global growth that could affect the US economy.

That’s the signal from recent comments by US Federal Reserve officials, reinforced by minutes of their December 18-19 meeting on Wednesday that showed many policy makers felt the central bank “could afford to be patient about further policy-firming”.  Investors will get another update when chair Jerome Powell speaks in Washington at 12pm local time.

“The message I am getting from Fed speakers is, ‘Our outlook is strong but in the near term we are going to wait for greater clarity and make sure the economy is on a sound footing before moving’,’’ said Laura Rosner, senior economist at MacroPolicy Perspectives. “They have been consistent and clear about the pause.’’

Central bankers raised the benchmark lending rate last month and said some “some further gradual increases’’ would be consistent with continued growth. Investors initially viewed the statement as hawkish, deepening stock-market losses. Bloomberg News reported two days later that US President Donald Trump had discussed firing Powell and the month became the worst December for stocks since the Great Depression.

However, the record of their discussion during the meeting revealed that policy makers preferred a more cautious approach — one that dovetails with their subsequent comments.

New York Fed president John Williams, in an interview with CNBC on December 21, described the Fed’s statement as “not a commitment or a promise”. Powell, speaking on January 4, said he’s “listening sensitively to the message that markets are sending” about downside risks.

Missing caution

“They kind of regrouped and Powell, last Friday, was very considerate” of downside risks, said Robert Martin, executive director at UBS Securities in New York. “Powell suggested if we see risks manifest, we are going to pause. That was missing from the press conference and the statement.”

Charles Evans, president of the Chicago Fed and a Federal open market committee voter in 2019, said on Wednesday that he foresees possibly three more hikes before the current rate cycle peaks. But because inflation looks stable around the Fed’s 2% target, “I feel we have good capacity to wait and carefully take stock of the incoming data and other developments,’’ he said.

Another 2019 voting member, Boston Fed chief Eric Rosengren, said later on Wednesday that the committee “can wait for greater clarity before adjusting policy’.’

The minutes highlighted the range of downside risks policy makers are facing, such as the possibility of a steeper downturn in global growth, an escalation of the trade war, or a larger-than-expected impact from their current tightening so far.

Robust jobs

US central bankers projected above-trend economic growth for this year in their December forecasts, and they expect the unemployment rate to fall further. Those forecasts appear supported by a robust December labour-market report. The economy added 312,000 non-farm jobs, the most in 10 months.

However, factory gauges from regional Fed banks indicate weakening activity, as does a service-industry index tracked by the US Institute for Supply Management. There are also signs that higher borrowing costs are affecting interest rate-sensitive sectors of the economy, such as home sales. The Fed has raised rates nine times since late 2015.

“Uncertainty is higher,’’ said Michael Gapen, chief US economist at Barclays Capital. “Their message is, ‘We are seeing some softening in these sectors and that tells us growth will be ebbing in the next couple of years. Why not be patient for a while and see how it plays out?’’’

With Christopher Condon and Matthew Boesler

Bloomberg

Fed’s more dovish stance lifts gold

The metal is stronger as an impasse between Donald Trump and Democrats on funding for a border wall weighs on the dollar
Markets
4 hours ago

World stocks near four-week high on US-China trade optimism

China’s yuan is at its strongest in five weeks but the dollar softens, with little market reaction to Trump’s televised address
Markets
1 day ago

Most read

1.
Rand starts year well but headwinds remain
Markets
2.
Rand stronger but faces turbulent 2019
Markets
3.
JSE likely to take a breather on Thursday
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: JSE jumps 2% to reach two-month high
Markets
5.
Palladium smashes another record with premium ...
Markets

Related Articles

Asian shares lose ground after rally
Markets

WATCH: How the JSE all share fared in 2018
Markets

JSE likely to take a breather on Thursday
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.