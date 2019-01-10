Markets

JSE likely to take a breather on Thursday

Asian markets paused after no concrete details were announced following the meeting between US and Chinese trade officials

10 January 2019 - 07:31 Robert Laing
A statue of a bull is displayed outside the Shenzhen Stock Exchange in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen. File Picture: REUTERS/BOBBY YIP
A statue of a bull is displayed outside the Shenzhen Stock Exchange in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen. File Picture: REUTERS/BOBBY YIP

The JSE received no clear signals from Asian markets on Thursday morning.

After Wednesday’s rally — which helped Naspers gain 4.85% to R2,973, boosting the all share index by 2% to 53,223  — markets took a breather.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index was down 1.2% and Sydney’s ASX 200 index was down 0.1%, but Chinese stock markets were slightly higher.

Naspers’s dominant asset Tencent was up 0.31% to HK$328.60, helping Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index rise 0.37%. Mainland China’s Shenzhen component index was up 0.53% and the Shanghai composite index was up 0.23%.

China’s commerce ministry issued a statement on Thursday following the conclusion of three days of trade talks with US officials in Beijing. 

Reuters reported there were few concrete details on the meetings in Beijing, which were not at a ministerial level, so were not expected to produce a deal to end the trade war.

Brent crude oil, which managed to regain $60 a barrel on Wednesday after dipping to nearly $50 a barrel at Christmas, was trading at $60.95 a barrel on Thursday morning.

Image: Iress

Stronger oil prices helped Sasol rise 3.315% to R445 on Wednesday, and Standard Bank’s West Texas Intermediate price tracking exchange-traded note rose 1.78% to R10.31.

The dollar and Wall Street may suffer on Thursday from US President Donald Trump storming out of a meeting and embarking on a fresh Twitter tirade.

The US government shutdown is now on day 20 with no end in sight.

The rand held under R14/$, R16/€ and R18/£ on Thursday morning, trading at R13.83/$, R15.98/€ and R17.68/£ at 7am.

laingr@businesslive.co.za

MARKET WRAP: JSE jumps 2% to reach two-month high

The local bourse records broad-based gains as investors pile into equities, with sentiment boosted by developments in the US-China trade talks
Markets
13 hours ago

World stocks near four-week high on US-China trade optimism

China’s yuan is at its strongest in five weeks but the dollar softens, with little market reaction to Trump’s televised address
Markets
19 hours ago

Rand starts year well but headwinds remain

Analysts say the local currency could fall as far as R16 to the dollar in 2019
Markets
3 hours ago

Most read

1.
Rand tracks firmer commodity prices
Markets
2.
JSE likely to cheer US-China trade talks
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: JSE edges higher as global risk ...
Markets
4.
US-China trade optimism lifts JSE
Markets
5.
Palladium smashes another record with premium ...
Markets

Related Articles

Palladium smashes another record with premium over platinum
Markets

JSE likely to cheer US-China trade talks
Markets

How many emerging markets will be in top 10 world economies by 2030?
World

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.