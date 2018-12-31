Markets

Cocoa grabs sweetest 2018 gains as uncertainty roils metals and crude

Dry weather has boosted speculative buying of crops, sending cocoa up 30% and wheat up 18%

31 December 2018 - 11:17 Agency Staff
Workers sieve dried cocoa beans at a warehouse of cocoa trader Freddy Galindo in Barlovento, Venezuela, on November 21 2018. File photo: REUTERS/MARCO BELLO
Workers sieve dried cocoa beans at a warehouse of cocoa trader Freddy Galindo in Barlovento, Venezuela, on November 21 2018. File photo: REUTERS/MARCO BELLO

Cocoa prices ended 2018 with strong gains, leading generally firmer agricultural markets, but the year marked falls for most major commodities as increasing global economic uncertainty hit metals and oil.

Worries about slackening growth in China, the world’s second-largest economy, and trade talks between Washington and Beijing will be the main focus in the new year, analysts said, while oil markets fear a growing oversupply.

“We had a dramatic decline in the crude oil market as global supplies are rising, not just the United States but also Saudi Arabia and Russia,” said Phin Ziebell, senior economist at National Australia Bank, who covers agriculture, oil and gas markets.

“[However] agriculture markets, cocoa and wheat, in particular have had a strong performance, which has been driven by fundamentals,” he said.

London cocoa prices climbed almost 30% in 2018, recovering from six-year lows, as dry weather in top producer Ivory Coast boosted speculative fund inflows, though supply is now picking up.

Wheat is also set for a positive finish, up about 20% on expectations of strong demand for US cargoes as the rival Black Sea region runs of out of supplies. Soya beans, though, have been hit by the US-China trade war.

Oil glut

Benchmark Brent crude oil futures, tipped by some analysts in September to top $100 a barrel, instead plunged by almost 40% from their 2018 peak a month later of $86.74 to end the year around $53.75 a barrel.

The slump came after Washington gave unexpectedly generous sanction waivers to Iran’s biggest oil buyers and as concerns over a Sino-American trade dispute dented the outlook for oil demand.

The US also emerged as the world’s biggest oil producer in 2018 amid rising global supplies.

Oil markets went “into a tailspin in the last few months of this year, as US production continued its unstoppable pace of growth and the [US] administration pushed weaker than expected enforcement of sanctions on Iran”, said US investment firm Height Securities.

US crude lost a quarter of its value in 2018, while Brent is down about 20%.

In grain markets, Chicago wheat futures gained by almost a fifth, rising for a second year in a row after several years in the doldrums, and boosted by hopes of higher demand for US cargoes in the first half of 2019.

Dwindling supplies

Surplus wheat supplies are dwindling in the world’s biggest exporter Russia after strong sales since July, while Australia — typically the fourth-leading exporter — is suffering from a second year of drought.

The Washington-Beijing trade war has dragged down US soya bean prices as China, which buys 60% of the oilseed traded worldwide, has been taking mainly Brazilian cargoes for much of 2018.

This is expected to result in large unsold stocks in the US, though recent signs of improving trade relations between the two countries could support prices early in 2019.

Malaysian palm oil futures, however, fell about 15% in 2018 due to a glut, while Tokyo rubber dropped nearly 18% on China growth worries.

Pollution crackdown and growth

Concerns over slowing growth in top industrial metals consumer China also took a toll on zinc, copper and aluminium prices.

London Metal Exchange zinc suffered the biggest decline in 2018 among base metals with a loss of more than 26%, copper gave up about 16% and aluminium 18%.

Chinese steel prices are on track for a positive finish in 2018 as the country’s crackdown on pollution forces mills to reduce production, curbing supplies in the world’s top consumer. However, prices for steel-making raw material iron ore fell.

Reuters

Most read

1.
JSE brightens up in the last trading day of the ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE logs biggest one-day gain in a ...
Markets
3.
Oil prices set for first annual decline since 2015
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: JSE wraps up volatile 2018 on a high ...
Markets
5.
Emerging markets at the mercy of trade and Fed ...
Markets

Related Articles

Barry Callebaut and Dutch supermarket chain to launch sustainable mass-market ...
Companies

Forget tech, make chocolate, Indonesia tells millennials
World / Asia

Prime wins bid for Ivory Coast cocoa firm’s assets
Companies

Russia's love affair with chocolate is lifting global demand for cocoa
World

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.