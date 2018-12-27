Markets

JSE to celebrate US's record Boxing Day rally

The rand was relatively calm on Thursday morning after a wild Christmas, while Asian markets took their cue from Wall Street which surged on December 26

27 December 2018 - 06:53 Robert Laing
While stock exchanges in SA and Europe were closed for Boxing Day on Wednesday, the US enjoyed a record rebound from Christmas Eve's slump.
Image: REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

The JSE is likely to join a global rebound when it re-opens on Thursday morning after a two day Christmas break.

Tokyo's Topix was up 5.22% at 6.40am South African time, recovering from its 4.88% slump on Christmas Day.

Image: Iress

Asian stocks took their cue from the US where markets were open on December 26 in contrast to SA and Europe.

Nasdaq rebounded on Boxing Day with a 5.84% leap from Christmas Eve's 2.2% drop.

The rally in US tech stocks, helped Tencent rise 0.84% to HK$313.20, indicating a good day for its 31%-owner Naspers.

Naspers closed 2.65% higher when the JSE closed at noon on December 24 for the Christmas break, adding to Monday's 2.77% gain and taking it just shy of rising back over R3,000 per share again.

Image: Iress

In Sydney, BHP was up 1.88% to A$34.13, indicating the top 40 index's second largest constituent will rise along with its largest constituent, Naspers, on Thursday.

The rand was relatively calm following a wild Christmas during which it plunged from R14.62/$ to R14.48/$.

Image: Iress

The rand was trading at R14.52/$, R16.53/€ and R18.40/£ at 6.43am.

laingr@businesslive.co.za

