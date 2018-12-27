JSE to celebrate US's record Boxing Day rally

Asian stocks took their cue from the US where markets were open on December 26 in contrast to SA and Europe.

Nasdaq rebounded on Boxing Day with a 5.84% leap from Christmas Eve's 2.2% drop.

The rally in US tech stocks, helped Tencent rise 0.84% to HK$313.20, indicating a good day for its 31%-owner Naspers.

Naspers closed 2.65% higher when the JSE closed at noon on December 24 for the Christmas break, adding to Monday's 2.77% gain and taking it just shy of rising back over R3,000 per share again.