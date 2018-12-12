Market data - December 12 2018

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Unreliable capacity and excessively high costs make renewable energy nothing more than a ‘green’ idealogue’s dream, writes Andrew Kenny
Khanyisile Kweyama says she quit because being on three high-profile boards took its toll on her
The ANC's national spokesperson Pule Mabe has asked to be placed on 'leave', pending the outcome of a grievance hearing against him
The fashion chain, which has been striving to reduce its reliance on winter clothing, says it aims to close or relocate stores and renegotiate rent
Retailers in household furniture, appliances and equipment led the way with a 10.1% boost
SA’s biggest medical scheme wants an assertion about possible anti-competitive behaviour to be withdrawn
Former Canadian diplomat Michael Kovrig detained after police in Canada arrest Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou on December 1 at the request of US authorities, infuriating Beijing
The 24-year-old Seto pipped his more famous rival by only 0.08sec
A trip to Indonesia and choice to ride the waves leads to self-discovery
Africa Investor
Bonds
Cross Rates
Fairbairn
Fixed Deposits
Forward Rates
Fuel Price
Liberty
Metals
Preference Shares
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Selected Global Stocks
Trusts
Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed
with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday
of every month except December and January.