Market data — November 14 2018

As for the ANC, under Zuma its ministers and top officials lost a sense of what was correct conduct with public resources
Minister has suggested in evidence that political motives were at play in the decision to pursue charges against him
As more of its leaders testify against it, the ANC cannot continue to bury its head in the sand, writes Ranjeni Munusamy
Indluplace released its annual results on Wednesday
The three-month seasonally adjusted figure, which is used to calculate GDP, came to 1.5% for September
Deloitte Africa director Leslie Yuill talks to Business Day TV about the executive pay survey
Plastic Oceans’ FutureFishandChips campaign is the latest in a string of global efforts to pare back single-plastic use
Hilton College 16-year-old 'Costi' Christodoulou flew to Britain to watch the City and United derby and then began his trial at the club
Lindy Solomon's latest exhibition, Unearth, was inspired by mountains in the Western Cape, writes Lucinda Jolly
Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed
with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday
of every month except December and January.
