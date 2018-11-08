Gold slips as dollar firms and all eyes turn to the Fed

Bengaluru —Gold prices inched lower on Thursday due to a stronger dollar as investors digested the US midterm election results and turned their focus to the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decision due later in the day.

The Fed is not expected to raise interest rates until its next gathering in December, however, market participants are waiting to see whether it offers clues about possible rate increases in December and in 2019.

Higher US interest rates tend to boost the dollar and also push up bond yields, reducing the appeal of non-yielding bullion.

“Gold has found support around $1,223. If we see good news from the Fed, we may see a bounce. But for now, we think the Fed will continue with the monetary policy tightening,” said Benjamin Lu, a commodities analyst with Phillip Futures.

Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,223.70/oz, as of 4.10am GMT, while US gold futures fell 0.3% to $1,224.70/oz.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, traded in a narrow range and was last up 0.2%, having touched a more than two-week low in the previous session.

“I suspect gold will ping pong along with the US dollar as traders begin to re-evaluate the current state of the dollar,” Stephen Innes, Asia-Pacific trading head at Oanda in Singapore, said in a note.

Meanwhile, Asian stocks rose to a one-month peak following a post-election rally on Wall Street.

Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.19% to 755.23 tons on Wednesday, marking the fourth consecutive session on declines.

Spot gold still targets $1,211, said Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

In other precious metals, silver was down 0.2% at $14.54/oz.

Palladium fell 0.3% to $1,130.60/oz, after touching a two-week high of $1,139.50/oz in the previous session.

Platinum was 0.7% lower at $866.85/oz, after hitting its highest since June 25 at $877.50/oz on Wednesday.

Reuters