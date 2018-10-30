WATCH: Stock pick — Visa

Markets

30 October 2018 - 11:34 Business Day TV
Card fees: A coffee shop displays signs for Visa, MasterCard and Discover in Washington. Reuters
Craig Pheiffer from Absa Stockbrokers & Portfolio Management has chosen Visa as his stock pick of the day.

He said that Visa was likely to benefit from the increase in online shopping.

“Visa is trading at a premium, with good cash flow generation and revenues are only going to get higher.”

Craig Pheiffer from Absa Stockbrokers & Portfolio Management talks to Business Day TV about Visa, his stock pick of the day

